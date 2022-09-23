Youth shot at in South Delhi over old enmity, 3 arrested

In an attempt to avenge a prolonged enmity, three criminals shot a youth in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi, in an attempt to kill him. They also snatched a mobile phone and robbed a bike from a food delivery boy, before fleeing the spot.

On receiving the information about the incident, a police team of Neb Sarai police station reached the spot and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he is being treated.

The incident is said to be on Thursday night. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chandan Chowdhary has identified the victim as Karan, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

According to the DCP, information about the incident was received at the Neb Sarai police station, in which three friends namely Ankit, Kshitj and Vinod had reportedly shot and stabbed the victim outside his house. When a police team reached the spot, it was revealed that while the trio was running from the spot after committing the crime, they robbed a delivery boy of his mobile and motorcycle and fled away.

Accordingly, two different cases were registered in the police station and investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, the team zeroed down the location of the accused persons through extensive technical surveillance and arrested all the three accused after raiding their hiding location. One country-made pistol, knife and other robbed items were recovered from the accused. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had an old enmity with Karan, due to which they called him and shot him.