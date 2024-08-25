Youth from non-political backgrounds eager to join politics, looking for apt guidance: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that after he urged the youth coming from non- political backgrounds to be part of the political system during the Independence Day speech, a great response has been witnessed and youths in large numbers are ready to enter politics.

Addressing the nation in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Akashvani the Prime Minister shared that he had asked the youth coming from different walks of life to enter politics to contribute towards the country’s development and democracy.

PM Modi said the youth were looking forward to the right guidance in this regard, and mentioned that he has received letters from youth in this regard.

The PM expressed hope that with collective efforts, those young individuals who are apt for politics, but do not have any political background, would now be able to become part of politics, and their qualities, experiences will prove useful for the nation.

Giving an example of the country’s freedom movement, the PM said during those times as well, many such people had come forward, who did not belong to political backgrounds, but joined the freedom struggle.

”Once again, there is a need for the same spirit and energy in a bid to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat,” he added.

The Prime Minister also lauded the youth for new initiatives as young entrepreneurs, highlighting that they have benefited by the reforms in the Space Sector.

He also interacted with a team from Spacetech Startup GalaxEye which was launched by the alumni of IIT-Madras, and added that India’s space sector ecosystem is becoming vibrant.

The PM appreciated the government’s decision to open the space sector for private players.

Mr Modi, speaking to the young entrepreneurs, congratulated the team. They shared about their work, that through their technology, it could be seen through clouds and can be operated at night, providing daily clear images of any location in India, which could help in making the country more secure with monitoring the borders and seas, adding that it will also benefit the farmers.

The PM said a lot is happening in the nation that is bolstering the foundation of a developed Bharat, and further said on August 23, the country and its people celebrated the first National Space Day, and also the success of Chandrayan-3.

In his monthly programme, PM Modi also mentioned that last year on this day, Chandrayan -3 had landed on the southern part of the moon, while India became the first nation across the globe to achieve this.

Meanwhile, the PM also stressed on the importance of children’s nutrition and said it is of topmost priority, adding that while the focus on their nutrition should remain throughout the year, there is one month when the entire country places special emphasis on it, and every year, from September 1 to September 30, ‘PoshanMaah’ is observed.

Sharing his thoughts regarding the importance of the environment, the Prime Minister urged people to take part in the ‘Catch the Rain Movement’ and also in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

He requested countrymen to plant more and more trees. He also pointed out the importance of being fit, and said that fitness is extremely important in everyone’s life.

PM Modi said that in a bid to make people aware of the fitness phenomenon, ‘Fit India campaign’ was launched. People are embracing Yoga, irrespective of age or class, in their efforts to remain fit, he further noted.

People have also started realising and giving importance to super food millets, and were adding them to their diets, the PM added.