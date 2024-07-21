Youth executed, violence continue in Manipur unabated

A gruesome scene unfolded on Saturday afternoon in the Imphal East district, where a young man, estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old, was found brutally executed by unknown gunmen, police said.

The incident took place on Takhel Ngaram Road under the jurisdiction of the Lamlai police station.

Alerted about the crime around 4 pm, the police found the victim lying in a pool of blood. He was shot in the head, with bullets piercing from the back to the frontal part.

The assailants fled the spot immediately after commission of the crime. Forensic experts conducted an inquest of the body and surrounding area, but the identity of the deceased remained elusive. The body has been taken to the JNIMS hospital morgue for further examination.

In a separate incident, a residence of Chingtham Samson, a board member of Salai Holdings, was attacked by unknown assailants late Friday night.

The assailants, armed with hand grenades, launched their assault around midnight at Samson’s home in Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai. Two grenades were detonated, causing significant property damage but, fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The police registered a case of murder at the Lamlai police station, and investigations are underway.

The motive behind these violent acts is yet to be ascertained, and authorities are working diligently to apprehend those responsible.