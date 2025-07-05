Youth Congress slams Governments over unemployment, announces job fair in Patna

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has announced a job fair in Patna on July 19, aimed at providing employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of Bihar. According to the IYC, more than 120 companies are expected to participate in the fair, offering immediate job placements.

Addressing a press conference, IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib criticized both the Central Government and BJP-led state governments for their inaction on rising unemployment. He claimed that unlike the Youth Congress, these governments have remained silent while youth across the country, especially in Bihar, continue to suffer.

Chib highlighted that similar job fairs were previously organised by the IYC in Jaipur and Delhi, and that the upcoming event in Patna is part of a broader initiative. “This is the beginning of change. Bihar has become a hotspot of migration due to a lack of job opportunities. Every third person in the state is facing multidimensional poverty. Bihar now tops the list of states with the highest poverty levels,” he said.

Bihar State Youth Congress President Shiv Prakash Garibdas launched a scathing attack on both the state and central governments, accusing them of “systematically depriving the youth of their future.”

“First, the Centre brought demonetization, then the state enforced a liquor ban, and now it seems they’re working towards an employment ban. At this rate, they might even consider banning voting,” Garibdas remarked sarcastically, expressing deep concern over the worsening unemployment crisis in Bihar.

He also condemned the state administration for repeated incidents of examination paper leaks and alleged that the so-called “paper mafia” is functioning with the tacit support of the government. “Today, there’s an effective job ban in Bihar. Youth are suffering due to frequent paper leaks, and the paper mafia is operating hand in glove with the authorities,” he alleged.

Despite not being in power, Garibdas emphasized that the Youth Congress is taking proactive steps to combat unemployment.

“Registration for the job fair is absolutely free. We may not be in government, but we are committed to creating job opportunities. I urge every job-seeking youth in Bihar to participate in fair and secure employment,” he said.