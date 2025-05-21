Youth Congress FIR against Amit Malviya & Arnab Goswami for fake news campaign against the party

The opposition Congress is now taking the perception battle seriously by initiating steps against the BJP’s alleged misinformation campaign aimed at defaming the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and also the Congress party.

The party’s youth wing, Indian Youth Congress, said on Wednesday that ”any effort made to defame our leaders or our party will be met with strict action, political and legal”.

The Youth Congress filed an FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malaviya and also against Editor, Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, for defamation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and also for spreading what it called fake news about him and the party. The FIR was filed under Sections 192 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the Highgrounds police station. It was filed by the IYC legal cell chief, Shrikant Swaroop B N.

Swroop alleged in the FIR that the RepublicTV network carried a report that falsely projected the Istanbul Congress Centre in Türkiye as an office of the Indian National Congress, which the BJP leader shared on the handle of his social media platform X.

The FIR said that both persons had spread a misleading claim that the Istanbul Congress Centre was the registered office of the Indian National Congress.

Now this, coming after tension between India and Turkey, for its support to Pakistan, is clearly seen by the Congress as mischievous and malicious.

“This malicious attempt to malign @INC, provoke unrest, and undermine national security is a direct attack on democracy. We will not stay silent. Let this be a clear message: Any attempt to spread fake news against our party or its leadership will be met with firm legal and political response,” Swaroop said.