Youth capable of building peace in J&K: LG Sinha

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said terrorism and violence is a curse for the civilized society and bright young minds are the only force capable of building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous community.

Lt Governor was addressing the Special Convocation of University of Kashmir.

He said the responsibility of building a prosperous Jammu & Kashmir rests on the shoulders of youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, observed that while our country is producing highly professional engineers, the neighbouring Pakistan is pushing our youth on the wrong path. I urge those who are misguided by the enemies to move forward with peace, love and mutual trust, and walk together on the path of development, said the Lt Governor.

University of Kashmir will play a big role in J&K’s knowledge economy and convergence of higher education and skill training, besides fulfilling the aspirations of a prosperous education system and future India, said the Lt Governor.

Kashmir University has realigned the courses for developing the culture of innovation & entrepreneurship, creating an intellectually stimulating environment, and taking multidisciplinary research to the international arena, he added.

The present education system is future-oriented where most of the ideas and ideals are taken from present circumstances.

The Lt Governor asked the faculty members to maintain a balance between the teaching and learning aspects to produce global talent to meet the demand of changing market dynamics.