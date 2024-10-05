Your vote can keep Haryana corruption-free: Amit Shah urges people to exercise franchise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged people in Haryana to vote for the Assembly elections to keep the state corruption-free.

In a post on X, Shah said, “The people of Veer Bhoomi Haryana are going to vote in the state today. Your one vote will work to keep Haryana free from the rule of expenditure slips, corruption and dealers. I urge all my sisters and brothers to vote to maintain the pace of development and to elect a government that takes the government out of one district and reaches every village of Haryana.”

“Only a government with a track record of development and good governance, and not one making false promises, can bring welfare to Haryana,” he added in his post.

Over two crore people are eligible to vote in the Haryana Assembly elections today, which will decide whether the BJP will hold on to power for the third time or the Congress will return to power after a ten-year gap.

Advertisement

This election is a high-stakes battle as the BJP is eyeing a third straight term to power in the state, the Congress party is aiming to wrest back power riding on anti-incumbency, and issues of farmer protests and wrestler protests.

The key contesting parties in Haryana include the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as the pre-poll alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).Voting in Haryana will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.