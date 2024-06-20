‘You discuss exams a lot…’: Opposition doubles down attack on Centre after UGC-NET cancelled

After the Education Ministry’s decision to cancel the UGC-NET exam, the Opposition Congress has doubled down its attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and demanded that the prime minister cancel NEET-UG 2024 examination following allegations of paper leak.

Shortly after the Education Ministry announced cancellation of UGC-NET, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asked the PM when the NEET-UG examination would be cancelled.

In a social media post on ‘X’, the Congress chief said that the cancellation of UGC-NET is the defeat of the Modi government’s arrogance.

Advertisement

“You “discuss exams” a lot, when will you “discuss NEET exam”? Cancellation of the UGC-NET exam is a victory for millions of students. This is the defeat of the arrogance of the Modi government due to which they made a despicable attempt to trample the future of our youth. The Union Education Minister had earlier said that no paper was leaked in NEET. When arrests are made of education mafia in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana, the Education Minister accepts that some scam has taken place! When will the NEET exam be cancelled?,” he asked.

He further added, “Modi Ji, please take the responsibility of stopping your government’s rigging and paper leak in NEET exam too!”

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi over his “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme with students, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the PM has let down the entire young generation by continuing with the same education minister.

“PM of India does this fancy Pariksha Pe Charcha event, can he first ensure fair pariksha to lakhs of students preparing for these competitive exams? By continuing with the same education minister you have let down the entire young generation of India. Graduates don’t have jobs, and undergrads don’t have fair exams. Shame,” she said.

Just days after swearing-in for a record third term, the Modi-led NDA government is under fire over examination paper leaks.

Several aspirants have approached the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of NEET-UG examination 2024, alleging irregularities.

While the issue is in the court, the ministry has to cancel UGC-NET a day after nine lakh students appeared for it. The UGC-NET examination was cancelled after the Home Ministry flagged the “integrity of the examination” may have been compromised.

A CBI inquiry has also been ordered to look into the UGC-NET matter even as demands of a similar probe are being made in the NEET-UG case.