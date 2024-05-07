Yogi slams Oppn for questioning existence of Lord Ram and Krishna, and abusing Sanatan culture

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that abusing India’s Sanatan culture and questioning the existence of Lord Ram and Krishna has become a fashion for the opposition leaders in the country.

“Vinash Kale, Viprit Buddhi (when one’s doom approaches, one’s mind acts perversely)! They should know that this land belongs to the saints and followers of Sanatan traditions. The saints here not only performed yagnas but also slaughtered monsters in crisis”, he remarked.

Addressing a public meeting in the Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency to seek votes for BJP candidate Ashok Rawat, Yogi said, “How can we accept those who raise questions about Lord Ram and Krishna? Ultimately, it is the people of the country who will respond through their votes.”

Continuing his tirade against the opposition parties, he stated, “Presently, the world is looking towards Sitapur and UP because when a ‘Ramdrohi’ questions Lord Ram’s existence, Naimisharanya presents evidence of their being from scriptures. It is only in the land of Naimisharanya that such courage is demonstrated.”

CM Yogi highlighted that the BJP’s double-engine government has launched several initiatives for developing Naimisharanya, which are now clearly visible. Just as Ayodhya is experiencing a revitalisation today, Naimisharanya is also transforming. Plans are underway to introduce air and electric bus services and construct guesthouses for travellers.

He emphasised, “In line with the rejuvenation of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, efforts are being made to enhance the beauty of Maa Lalita Dham as well. This endeavor will create new employment opportunities for the youth and traders in the area. Only those who have faith in divine power can undertake such initiatives. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire nation is witnessing the realisation of a new vision for India.”

The Chief Minister remarked that today marks the third phase of polling, with two phases already concluded. “After today’s voting, we will have completed half of the elections, echoing the nation’s unified chant of ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’. The new India’s resolute stance against terrorism reflects its unwavering strength,” he affirmed.

Yogi Adityanath further said, “The highest number of toilets and free gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme have been provided in Sitapur. I assure everyone that those who have been left out of welfare schemes for the poor will receive assistance after the elections. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

Furthermore, the Chief Minister urged people to vote en masse in support of the BJP and the NDA in order to alienate those who support terrorism and mafias from India’s election process completely. “They should not have the courage to contest elections again”, he stated.

“This election is not just about voting, but opting for a government that would work towards a self-reliant and developed India (‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’). Hence, for the third time, we must elect PM Modi as the Prime Minister of India, aiming this time for a mandate surpassing 400 seats,” Yogi emphasised.