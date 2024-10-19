Yogi renews BJP membership, urges citizens to serve nation under Modi’s leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday renewed his membership with the Bharatiya Janata Party, reaffirming his commitment as an ‘active member.’ He renewed his membership under the party’s ‘Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan,’ a campaign launched in line with the ‘Nation First’ ethos, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to social media, he expressed his honour and pride in serving the world’s largest political party. In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Enlightened by the spirit of ‘Nation First,’ I felt great happiness in renewing my membership as an active worker of @BJP4India under the ‘Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan.'” I urge all my respected workers to join this campaign, initiated under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, and help strengthen the resolve of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.'”

The campaign’s aim is to broaden the membership base of the BJP and to promote its core principles among the public. With nationalism and development as its foundational pillars, the party seeks to enhance its ideological strength through this initiative.

Advertisement

As part of this membership drive, millions of workers and supporters across the country are being encouraged to join the party. Yogi Adityanath’s active participation will further fortify the BJP and strengthen its dominance in Indian politics. He urged people to actively engage in this campaign and contribute to steering the country in a new direction.