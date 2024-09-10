Yogi remembers ‘Pt G B Pant’s legacy of unifying UP and strengthening national security’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Home Minister of India, by garlanding his statue on the occasion of his 137th birth anniversary.

He stated that Pant’s contributions to the unified Uttar Pradesh and the nation’s internal security will always be remembered.

“On behalf of the state government and its people, I humbly pay tribute on this auspicious occasion, saluting the memories of such a great son of India, who laid the foundation for development in Uttar Pradesh,” said the Chief Minister.

After garlanding the statue of Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, Chief Minister CM Adityanath remarked on Pant’s highly successful tenure as the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and later as Union Home Minister.

The CM described him as a great freedom fighter who left his flourishing practice to join the freedom movement on Mahatma Gandhi’s call. “Despite enduring the hardships of imprisonment, Pantji remained steadfast in his commitment to India’s independence”, he remarked.

The CM said, “Pantji’s tireless efforts and significant contributions during the freedom struggle led to his appointment as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest state, after independence. He served in this role until 1954, laying the foundation for the state’s progress by devising a comprehensive action plan to provide basic facilities, education, healthcare, and infrastructure — elements on which today’s Uttar Pradesh is built.”

He added, “In 1954-55, Pantji became India’s Home Minister, during which his push to make Hindi the official language was a monumental achievement.” CM Adityanath also acknowledged Pant’s revenue sector reforms, highlighting its ongoing impact in delivering justice to the underprivileged.