Yogi listens to 100th episode of PM’s Mann Ki Baat program

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday listened to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program ahead of his election rallies in Karnataka.

CM Yogi listened to the broadcast of the program before the public meeting at Gangavati assembly constituency in Koppal district. On the other hand, in the Raj Bhavan of UP, Governor Anandi Ben Patel also listened to the hundredth episode of Mann Ki Baat program.

During this, Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated a picture exhibition based on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at Annapurna Hall.

CM Yogi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is always motivating and promoting positivity. This ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program has united the country and the society and has become a people’s movement, he added.

In the 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about Santosh from Garhmukteshwar in UP, who makes mats. The Prime Minister described Santosh’s efforts as a praiseworthy example of ‘Vocal for Local’.

Referring to the letters and messages he received from across the country during the 100th episode, the Prime Minister called it the mind of crores of Indians. The Prime Minister described every episode of the Mann Ki Baat program that started on Vijay Dashami festival on October 3, 2014, as a celebration of positivity and people’s participation.

He said that campaigns like Khadi, Prakriti, Amrit Mahotsav, cleanliness campaign, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao could become mass campaigns only because of Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi also mentioned the Mann Ki Baat he shared with former US President Barack Obama, after which this program became famous all over the world.

The Prime Minister also mentioned Sunil Jaglan from Haryana who started the Selfie with Daughter campaign, which went viral after airing on Mann Ki Baat. Apart from this, he talked about the creative work being done by women across the country.

The PM mentioned the Healing Himalaya campaign of Pradeep Sangwan from Haryana, who collects garbage from the Himalayan region. He once again recalled the issues of Clean Siachen, E-Waste, Single Use Plastic and Environment which were raised in different editions of Mann Ki Baat programme.