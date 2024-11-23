Yogi hails Mahayuti’s historic victory in Maharashtra, credits Modi’s leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to the BJP-Mahayuti alliance for their resounding victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections. In a message shared on his social media platform ‘X’, CM Yogi called the win “historic” and praised the alliance for its strong performance.

In his message, the CM credited the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the victory reflects people’s support for the government’s focus on security, prosperity, and good governance.

He also congratulated the people of Maharashtra, along with all BJP officials and workers, for their hard work in achieving the historic victory. In his post, he once again highlighted the importance of unity, stating “Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai” (Unity is Strength).

Advertisement