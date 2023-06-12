Yogi Govt eyes ODF-plus status for UP villages

The government is already moving forward with an action plan to rejuvenate villages of the state by not only promoting cleanliness but also sustaining the rural economy by increasing the income of rural families through sanitation initiatives.

The Yogi Adityanath Government is now eyeing Open Defecation Free (ODF)-plus status for the villages of Uttar Pradesh by adopting a comprehensive approach towards cleanliness, self-reliance, and waste management in the villages of the state.

The government is already moving forward with an action plan to rejuvenate villages of the state by not only promoting cleanliness but also sustaining the rural economy by increasing the income of rural families through sanitation initiative. The initiative has the potential to change the picture of villages of the state, officials here on Monday claimed.

The the action plan to convert cattle dung and agricultural waste into biogas and slurry on a war footing across all the villages of the state is a significant undertaking as it not only promotes cleanliness, but also focuses on increasing the income of rural families. The government is also taking proactive steps towards a cleaner and more sustainable environment in villages by working on a large scale to manage and reduce waste.

The yogi Government has taken various initiatives to increase the income of the rural families by converting cattle dung and agricultural waste into biogas and slurry in all villages across the state. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), the government has allocated Rs 50 lakh for each district to promote the Gobardhan Yojana. These funds are intended to support the construction of biogas plants that convert cattle dung and agricultural waste into biogas and slurry. By linking the biogas plants with government cow sheds in the villages, a reliable source of feedstock for the plants is ensured.

The action plan includes installing lighting arrangements in the community places of the villages by connecting generators to the gas produced from the plant.

Apart from this, efforts are being made to utilise the energy generated from biogas plants to flour mills and provide affordable flour grinding services to rural communities. Furthermore, the government is also ensuring the distribution of stoves to identified families, facilitating efficient and clean cooking practices in rural kitchens.

Currently, 20 districts in the state have completed such plants, while 60 plants are under construction in 38 districts. Additionally, efforts have begun to implement 22 plants in 17 districts.

As an integral component of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the state government is undertaking significant efforts to enhance faecal and plastic waste management in rural areas. These initiatives aim to streamline waste disposal processes and improve overall cleanliness in villages across the state.

The government is working on a large scale to connect villages located within a 20 to 25 km radius of established and proposed Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) in 763 urban bodies. The process of connecting these villages is currently underway. Following this, the Panchayati Raj Department will undertake the construction of FSTPs in the remaining villages. At the same time, plastic waste management units are being established in 35 districts for plastic waste management in villages.

To streamline this process, villages located within 15 to 20 km of established and proposed Material Recovery Facility (MRF) centres in the 763 urban bodies will be connected to the respective MRF centres. The Panchayati Raj Department has been instructed to construct Plastic Waste Management (PWM) units in the remaining villages, further emphasising the government’s commitment to efficient waste management practices.

Swachh Gramin Survekshan 2023 is being organized by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti (Government of India) for identifying the Gram Panchayats that have excelled in implementing various components of ODF Plus in the field of cleanliness.

Under the leadership of the District Magistrate, the participation of all Gram Panchayats in each development block of every district in the state has been registered for the Swachh Gramin Survekshan. Based on population, the participating Gram Panchayats will be divided into three categories: up to 2000 population, 2001 to 5000 population, and more than 5000 population. A total of 15 excellent Gram Panchayats will be selected from each category, resulting in a total of 45 outstanding Gram Panchayats.

Similarly, out of the 15 excellent Gram Panchayats selected from each development block, 15 exceptional Gram Panchayats at the district level will also be selected. The process of selecting the best Gram Panchayats will involve third-party verification conducted by the central government.

The development block level time period to complete the participatory verification in the Swachh Gramin Survekshan 2023 in the state has been fixed between May 1 and June 15 this year whereas, the deadline has been fixed from 16th June to 30th June at the district level, From 1st July to 15th July at the state level and 31st July at the district level for marking and awarding excellent Gram Panchayats.

At the same time, the time period for marking and awarding excellent gram panchayats at the state level has been fixed till August 15. The deadline for verification of excellent Gram Panchayats nominated by the state by a national independent organization is fixed between July 16 and August 15. \

After the review of the applications, the selected Gram Panchayats will be awarded at the national level on October 2. The state government is taking proactive measures to ensure the villages in the state gain recognition at the national level by striving to meet the specified standards within the given timeframes.