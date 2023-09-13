Yogi Govt accelerates efforts to protect stray cattle in UP

In its ongoing efforts to protect stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has released the third installment of Rs 125 crore in the current financial year 2023-24 for the construction of temporary shelters.

Notably, the UP government has launched various schemes like Nand Baba Milk Mission, and Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana, and is also providing ambulances and shelters for the protection of stray cows.

As per the action plan, the allocated funds will be used to build temporary shelters across the state to provide proper care and protection to the stray cows. This initiative aims not only to address the issue of stray cows on the roads but also to provide them with proper shelter, food, health care, and other facilities to ensure their well-being.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi is working diligently on making Uttar Pradesh a leader in the dairy sector, and the allocation of funds is a crucial step in this direction.

As per the plan of CM Yogi, a grant of Rs 50 per day per cow will be given to temporary cow shelters in the state in the current financial year 2023-24. The fund will help cover the daily expenses incurred on the care, treatment, proper nutrition and suitable sheds of the cows in these shelters.

According to the action plan, officials from the Animal Husbandry Department in all districts will conduct regular visits to the cow shelters to ensure that the fund is properly utilised for providing optimum facilities for the cows, including healthcare.

Furthermore, government veterinarians will periodically examine the health of the cows in these shelters. District magistrates, block officers, and village panchayat officers will have the responsibility of inspecting these facilities from time to time.

The responsibility for the construction and maintenance of the temporary cow shelters being built across the state has been given to the Animal Husbandry Department. The department will not only complete the certification process, but also give all types of clearances, and carry out inspection of shelters.

The funds will be used, adhering strictly to the rules and regulations set by the Uttar Pradesh government. Furthermore, it will be ensured that the allocated funds are used only for the designated purpose and not diverted to cover any other expenses.