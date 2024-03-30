Yogi effect: First quarter of 2024 brings joy & optimism to UP as the era of mafia ends

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a wave of jubilation, fervour, festivity, and hope in the first quarter of 2024. The month of January marked a monumental occasion with the consecration of Lord Ram in his magnificent new temple in Ayodhya, marking the end of a 500-year wait.

Following this historic event, February witnessed the unveiling of the largest-ever budget, amounting to Rs 7.36 lakh crore, aimed at propelling the state’s progress. Moreover, in GBC 4.0 graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh achieved another milestone by launching projects worth Rs 10.25 lakh crore on a single day.

As the initial quarter concluded, the demise of notorious mafia figure Mukhtar Ansari, incarcerated in the Banda jail, marked the end of the mafia reign in Uttar Pradesh, notably in the Purvanchal region.

As the Yogi government continues to add new chapters in the developmental journey of Uttar Pradesh in 2024, the gifting of projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore to the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi towards the end of 2023 will remain etched as a significant milestone in the success story of the state. The projects launched included, among others, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya.

Following that, on January 22, a momentous event unfolded as Lord Shri Ram was enshrined in his new, grand, and divine temple after a 500-year anticipation. The attendance of Prime Minister Modi, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the consecration ceremony brought immense joy to people across the country and followers of Sanatana Dharma worldwide.

Since then, an average of one to 1.25 lakh devotees visit the Ram temple daily for darshan, with approximately 1.5 crore devotees having already had the privilege of visiting the temple. Expectations are high for a significant surge in devotees visiting Ayodhya on Ram Navami, which falls on April 17.

In February 2024, the state government unveiled Uttar Pradesh’s largest-ever budget of Rs 7.36 lakh crore, marking a significant step towards progress. The budget for 2024-25 prioritises key projects such as the Jewar International Airport, expressways, industrial nodes, and healthcare infrastructure including 14 new medical colleges.

Additionally, allocations were made for various sectors, including education, energy, law enforcement, public works, health, urban and rural development, and environmental initiatives like the Namami Gange. The GBC 4.0 held in Lucknow from February 19 to 21 garnered global attention, as it saw the launch of an unprecedented investment exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore on a single day. The investments, particularly in manufacturing, renewable energy, technology, and hospitality sectors, will generate over 34 lakh new employment opportunities in the state.

The closure of the first quarter of 2024 marked the definitive end of the mafia era with the demise of notorious don Mukhtar Ansari on the night of March 28. Ansari, who had been incarcerated in the Banda jail, was transferred to a hospital due to deteriorating health before his passing away. With his death, the fear-inducing empire he had built over decades also crumbled. Under the Yogi government, the mafia started facing the consequences of their crimes with strong prosecution and conviction.

Ansari faced approximately 65 criminal cases, many of which were serious offences. In a mere two-and-a-half years, Ansari was convicted in eight significant cases, with two resulting in life imprisonment. Additionally, the stronghold of other mafia elements like Vijay Mishra, Atiq Ahmed (deceased), Yogesh Bhadauria, Munir, Salim, Rustam, Sohrab, Ajit Singh alias Happu, Akash Jat, Singhraj Bhati, Sundar Bhati, Mulayam Yadav, Dhruv Kumar Singh alias Kuntu Singh, Ami Kasana, Ejaz, Anil Dujana, Yakub Qureshi, Bacchu Yadav, Dharmendra Kirthal, Randeep Bhati, Sanjay Singh Singhal, Anupam Dubey, and Udham Singh have already been destroyed. Ansari’s demise signals the conclusive end of the mafia era in Uttar Pradesh.