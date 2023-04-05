Yogi distributes 795 appointment letters

As part of ‘Mission Rozgar’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters among 795 candidates selected for various departments through a recruitment process by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the chief minister took a jibe at the Opposition saying prior to 2017, the youth of the state were forced to hold demonstrations and fight for their rights. With flawed intentions, corruption prevailed at every step of recruitment. Today, the government’s transparent work mechanism has removed every question raised on UP’s image, he said.

“Right from assuming power in 2017, we worked with full commitment to empowering the deserving youth. The transparency and honesty in our work mechanism have cleansed UP’s tarnished image. Earlier, the youth had to fight for their rights, today, without any discrimination or recommendations, candidates are being selected and recruited in a time-bound manner,” said Yogi Adityanath.

Listing his government’s achievements, the CM pointed out that the administrative team, along with the public representatives, has worked to provide 100 per cent benefits of the schemes of the central and state governments to the general public and its results are also being seen. “Toilets were provided to more than 2.61 crore people, houses were given to the poor, free cylinders were given under the Ujjwala Yojana, and benefits under every scheme were provided to the needy without any discrimination,” Yogi said.

Taking a dig at the previous governments in the state, he said, “When the government’s intentions are flawed and malicious, corruption exists at every step of selection and recruitment. When we took over the reins in March 2017, posts were lying vacant in every department. We completed the recruitment process of 1.64 lakh personnel in UP Police itself in 6 years. The absence of adequate police force resulted in a compromised law and order system earlier.”

Addressing the candidates, Yogi said, “You all are fortunate enough to get selected during the tenure of an honest government. You must discharge your duties with the same honesty and dedication and become the link between the government and the public in the best possible way.”