Yogi conducts aerial survey at Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the entire Prayagraj city during his visit on Saturday, inspecting roads leading to the Mahakumbh area and taking stock of the overall situation.

He focused on key routes connecting the city to various districts, especially those affected by heavy traffic during and after the Mauni Amavasya bathing festival.There are seven major routes linking Prayagraj to different districts. During the Amrit Snan festival of Mauni Amavasya, a large number of devotees arrived at Mahakumbh in private vehicles and Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses.

To ensure smooth movement, the CM had earlier instructed officials to make adequate arrangements for the large influx of devotees coming from across the state and the country to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.Following his directives, officials have taken several steps to prevent traffic congestion on highways and within the city. Proper parking facilities have been arranged along all major routes, ensuring that devotees’ vehicles are parked systematically.

Additionally, convenient transportation has been provided from the parking areas to the Sangam. To assist visitors, signages in multiple languages have been installed, and all necessary amenities have been made available on highways for the comfort of devotees.