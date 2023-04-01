Yogi Adityanath kicks off ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called it responsibility of his government to ensure that not a single child is deprived of school and no child falls prey to a communicable disease.

Launching a month-long ‘School Chalo’ campaign and a campaign against communicable diseases on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath asked parents to be prepared to send their children to school as the state can achieve 100 per cent literacy only when every child goes to school.

He stressed the need for advancing the ‘School Chalo’ campaign in the coming years as a fully literate population will be a big asset for the state.

On the occasion, the chief minister provided free textbooks to the children of classes one to eight and distributed report cards among the students who have passed the ‘Nipun assessment’. He also released School Readiness and Teacher Guide and launched Rani Laxmibai Self-Defense Training Program as part of Mission Shakti.

Speaking on the occasion, he said his government taken a decision to provide each child with two uniforms, bags, books, shoes, and socks. Under Operation Kayakalp, public representatives, Education Department officials, administrative officers, police officers, and alumni all adopted one school each.

Yogi emphasised that the next one month is very important for basic education. Only the government schools run by the Basic Education Council are not to be included in this. “It should be our endeavour that schools run by government-aided private management should also be linked with government schools,” he said.