Yogi Adityanath is the best CM in country, reveals study

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is way ahead of his counterparts from other states in popularity and is considered the best CM in the country, a study has revealed.

The ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey, conducted by a prestigious media group, saw Yogi Adityanath emerge as the top choice among the public.

Out of more than 1.36 lakh respondents nationwide, over 33 per cent rated him as the best Chief Minister. Yogi Adityanath has been selected as the best Chief Minister in the country for the third consecutive time in this survey.

In comparison, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, his counterparts in West Bengal (Mamata Banerjee), in Tamil Nadu (MK Stalin), and in Andhra Pradesh (Chandrababu Naidu) lag significantly behind.

In the ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey, Adityanath garnered the highest number of votes in a poll conducted across 30 states to determine the most popular Chief Minister. When asked who they consider the best Chief Minister in the country, over 33 per cent of respondents chose the UP CM.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was considered popular by 13.8 per cent of respondents, placing him second. West Bengal CM Banerjee secured the third spot with 9.1 per cent support. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin ranked fourth with 4.7 per cent of the votes, followed by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu, who received support from 4.6 per cent of respondents.

Other Chief Ministers, including Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde, Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah, Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Bihar’s Nitish Kumar, also received varying levels of support.

It is noteworthy that over the past seven and a half years, Chief Minister Adityanath has worked in mission mode to strengthen law and order, enhance road connectivity, and improve the electricity, health, and education system in Uttar Pradesh.

In his efforts to transform UP into an industrial powerhouse, Adityanath has set a new record by securing investment proposals exceeding Rs 40 lakh crore through the UP Global Investors Summit. Additionally, he has bolstered his popularity by providing employment to two crore youth and offering government jobs to over six and a half lakh young individuals.