Following the death of a minister in Uttar Pradesh due to coronavirus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled his scheduled visit to Ayodhya on Sunday.

UP minister for technical education Kamla Rani Varun died after a prolonged illness.

Kamal Rani Devi died at 9:30 AM at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, the government said in a statement.

The minister was on oxygen and ventilator support for the last few days.

The 62-year-old Kamla Rani Varun was legislator from Ghatampur Assembly segment.

As per the schedule, Chief Minister had to visit Ayodhya on Sunday to review the preparations and security arrangements being made for the ‘bhumi pujan’ of the Ram temple which is going to be held on August 5.

He was also supposed to meet senior saints and seers during his visit.

The ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony will take place around noon on Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to participate in the function.