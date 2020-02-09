Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday to introduce an internship scheme in Uttar Pradesh for the students of classes 10, 12 and undergraduates under which they would be linked to various technical institutes.

Such students will also be provided Rs 2500 per month as stipend under the programme.

Adityanath has made the announcement during a ‘Rozgar Mela’ in Gorakhpur and said that the internship period would be of six months or one year after which the government would help in their placement.

He further informed that the state government would give Rs 1000 while the centre would contribute Rs 1500 as a part of the scheme.

UP CM also told about recruiting 20 per cent women in the police force.

“I want women to play a key role in the security of the people and the state,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath further announced that an ITI and a skill development centre would be opened at every tehsil in order to provide an opportunity to the youth to hone their skills.