Yoga Sangam Unites Coast Guard Across Shores in Spirit of ‘One Earth, One Health’

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) marked the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at more than 60 locations across India’s coastline and island territories, today.

The initiative ‘Yoga Sangam’, saw participation by thousands of personnel and their families.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that aligning with the AYUSH Ministry’s global theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ the ICG celebrations highlighted a deep-rooted commitment to holistic well-being, discipline, and operational readiness.

Yoga sessions were conducted across all ICG regions, with enthusiastic participation from units in the Northwest Region including Jakhau, Mundra, Vadinar, Okha, Pipavav, Surat, Gandhinagar, and Veraval. On the western seaboard, major bases such as Mumbai, Goa, Karwar, and Mangalore saw large gatherings, while the eastern seaboard witnessed vibrant celebrations at Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Paradeep, and Haldia.

The Southern Region, including Mandapam and Kochi, and island territories like Port Blair, also reported energetic involvement, reflecting the truly pan-India scale of the initiative.

The main event was held at the ICG Complex in Noida (Delhi NCR), where Director General ICG Paramesh Sivamani, addressed over 1,000 participants. He underlined the vital role of yoga in boosting mental clarity, stress management, and physical resilience which are essential for personnel serving in high-pressure maritime environments.

The session was led by Vandana Gupta and a team of six expert instructors, guiding attendees through asanas, pranayama, and meditation practices suited for both beginners and regular practitioners. Special emphasis was placed on easy-to-adopt routines that integrate seamlessly into the demanding lifestyle of ICG personnel.