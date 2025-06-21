Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to be whole again: PM Modi

With the world in the grip of rising tension and conflicts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a peace message on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, terming Yoga as the pause button that humanity needs to be whole again.

The Prime Minister led the celebrations of International Yoga Day at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan.

The Prime Minister led the celebrations of International Yoga Day at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan.

Delivering a message of peace and oneness amidst rising conflicts in different parts of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared, “Yoga is the pause button humanity needs, to breathe, to balance, to become whole again.” He went on to add, “Yoga should guide the world from conflict to cooperation and from stress to solutions.”

He not only harped on global peace, but also stressed the need for inner peace, reminding the world that everyone was mutually dependent and hence the need for collective wellness.

Calling upon every nation and society to integrate yoga with lifestyle and public policy, he appealed to the global community, saying, “Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity 2.0. where inner peace becomes global policy.”

He added that this year’s motto of “Yoga for one earth, one health” was significant since it highlighted that the health of every entity was interconnected. Elaborating, he said human health depends on the soil that grows our food, on the river that provides us with water and on the animals that share our ecosystem on the planet. “Yoga should serve as a thread that weaves humanity together. Yoga for One Earth, One Health should become a global resolution, “he said.

The Prime minister reminded that Yoga was for everyone, beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or ability. He gave a call to transform Yoga into a people’s movement, leading the world towards peace, health and harmony.

To ensure the global community benefits from India’s wellness ecosystem, the Prime Minister announced that provisions of special e-Ayush visas would be introduced. He said the country’s leading medical institutions were actively engaged in yoga research to establish its scientific relevance within contemporary medical practices. India was promoting evidence-based therapy in the field of yoga through its medical and research institutions.

Citing AIIMS research findings, he stated that yoga had shown a significant impact in the treatment of cardiac and neurological disorders and in improving women’s health and mental well-being.

Chief minister Narendra Modi requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leverage his influence to ensure that yoga is included as a regular sport in prestigious international sporting events such as the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and eventually the Olympic Games.

“When it comes to creating history, it is only possible through Narendra Modiji. Similarly, breaking records is something only he can achieve. That is why I am making this special request to him,” said Naidu.