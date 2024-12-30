Yoga is a timeless tradition to build a New India: Dr Swami Parmarth Dev

A one-day Yoga Workers’ Conference was organized by the Bharat Swabhiman Trust and Patanjali Yoga Samiti Rajasthan at Raj Vilas Garden in Chomu, near Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Monday.

During the conference, Dr. Swami Parmarth Dev, the Chief Central In-Charge of the Bharat Swabhiman Trust, Haridwar, and a disciple of Yoga Rishi Swami Ramdev, emphasized the need to spread yoga to every individual and inspire everyone to adopt a yogic lifestyle.

Advertisement

He highlighted the importance of connecting the youth with yoga to build a stronger and more vibrant India, noting that the practice of yoga has gained global acceptance and admiration.

Advertisement

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev also participated in the event virtually, offering his blessings and words of encouragement to all attendees.

Jaipur Rural Bharat Swabhiman District In-Charge Hanuman Singh Rolaniya provided details about the event, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of yoga practitioners.

The event commenced with a warm welcome and felicitation of the Chief Central In-Charge, Dr. Swami Parmarth Dev, by Bharat Swabhiman State In-Charge Arvind Pandey and Indian Education Board State Head Kulbhushan Bairathi. They honored him with a traditional turban and memento as a mark of respect.

Several dignitaries graced the stage, including Sarita Gurjar (Women’s Yoga Committee State In-Charge), Sardar Baldev Singh (Farmer Services Committee State In-Charge), Pawan Kumar (Patanjali Yoga Samiti State In-Charge), Sandeep Kasaniya (Youth Bharat State In-Charge), former MLA Ramlal Sharma, and Dr. Shravan Kumar Barala.

Yoga practitioners from districts such as Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Kota, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Kotputli, Bharatpur, Karauli, Ajmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh participated in large numbers, with women making a significant presence at this grand yoga camp.

Players from Yogasana Bharat were also recognized with mementos and certificates during the conference, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.