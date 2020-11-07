Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha, a retired Indian Foreign Service(IFS) officer, was sworn as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on Saturday by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha takes over the post from Bimal Julka, whose term ended on August 26. The position has been vacant since then.

President Kovind administered the oath of office to Shri Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha, Chief Information Commissioner, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/yxu16RrJWm — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 7, 2020

Mr Sinha who served as India’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka, will have a three year term as Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

Journalist Uday Mahurkar, former labour secretary Heera Lal Samariya, and former deputy comptroller and auditor general Saroj Punhani have been appointed as Information Commissioners(ICs).

The appointment of CIC and IC are for five years or till the person appointed attains the age of 65 years, Mr Sinha, who was short-listed by a three-member committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is 62 years old.

The other members of the three-member committee were Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

With the induction of former diplomat Sinha and the other members, the number of ICs has risen to seven out of the ten sanctioned strength.