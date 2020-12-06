Following a meeting of the officials of Panipat ( Haryana) and Baghpat ( UP) on Friday people have been told by the officials that status quo would be maintained at the border of the two states that is separated here by river Yamuna.

Changing course of River Yamuna has often led to land dispute between the farmers at Panipat(Haryana) and Baghpat. One such dispute led to a clash between farmers of the two states at Tanda village of district Baghpat on Monday. Farmers of Khojkipur village of Panipat district allegedly with the help of police attacked village Tanda on Monday. This led to a clash in which least three farmers of village Tanda were injured while Haryana police arrested five farmers of this village into custody and sent them to jail.

Later Chaprauli police of Baghpat also booked 50 farmers of Haryana.

On Friday a meeting of officials of both the states took place to resolve the matter. Sub divisional magistrate ( SDM) of Baraut in district Baghpat Durgesh Mishra, Circle Officer of Baraut Alok Kumar , SDM Bijendra Hooda of Samalkha sub division in district Panipat had a meeting and discussed the issue , at village Tanda of district Baghpat .

Officials reviewed the situation at ground zero and also examined the revenue maps of border village Tanda ( Bagpat) and Khojkipur (Panipat).

They also checked the status of agriculture land in both the villages at the banks of river Yamuna, which acts as border between two states.

After analysing, the officials decided to maintain a status quo. They appealed the people that they should follow this decision.