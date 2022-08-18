The security in the Raigad district of Maharashtra and nearby areas was tightened after a “suspicious” looking boat was found boat was found with arms and explosives near the Harihareshwar beach, officials said.

As per the official, the investigation into the matter is underway. “In the last one month, they have found two such abandoned boats which had come drifting from Sri Lanka,” stated the officer.

Raigad Police has announced a red alert in the entire district and has imposed nakabandi at prime locations after boat with AK-47 found at Harihareshwar beach.

According to Aditi Tatkare, Shrivardhan (Raigad) MLA, “As per primary info, some boats containing weapons and documents found in Harihareshwar and Bharadkhol of Shrivardhan in Raigad. Local Police is probing, I have demanded CM-Dy CM to urgently appoint special team of ATS or state agency.”

The yacht was found abandoned near Srivardhan at 6:30 am by a local fisherman. The administration reached the spot and brought the boat to the shore with the help of locals.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister and Deputy CM said that the 16 metre long boat found near Harihareshwar, belongs to an Australian resident and was headed to Europe from Mascut.

“The boat of the engine developed a snag and the occupants of the boat had to be rescued by a Korean warship. With water being choppy, the boat could not be towed and so it went adrift. Although the boat has been recovered and checked, all necessary precautions will be taken,” Fadnavis added.

