X handles of China’s Global Times, Xinhua, Turkish broadcaster TRT World withheld in India

The X accounts of Global Times, a Chinese state-run media outlet, and Turkish broadcaster TRT World have been withheld in India following a legal request.

According to a message displayed on the X, these accounts were withheld in response to a legal demand. The X account of China’s official news agency Xinhua has also been suspended in India.

The move comes just days after the Indian Embassy in China accused Global Times of spreading fake news amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Global Times had circulated fake Pakistani propaganda, falsely claiming that Indian fighter jets were shot down in a Pakistani drone and missile attack earlier this month.

The claim was debunked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), and the Indian Embassy in China urged the Chinese daily to verify facts before disseminating such information. Similarly, Xinhua and TRT World were also found to be spreading misinformation about India.

Earlier today, India slammed China for its “vain and preposterous attempts” to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Reacting to China’s recent list of Mandarin names for several areas in Arunachal Pradesh, the MEA said,”We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.”

New Delhi said that “creative naming” by China will not change the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India and will remain so.

“Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” he said.

