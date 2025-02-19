WWF distributes tools to herders to protect livestock from predators in Ladakh

In a noteworthy step towards mitigating human-wildlife conflict in

Ladakh, WWF-India has distributed essential conflict mitigation tools,

including FoxLights and Flashlights, to 127 pastoral beneficiaries in

the cold desert wildlife sanctuary area of the Changthang region.

Those provided the tools were from the Kargyam belt, covering villages

such as Barma, Kherapulu, Sato, and Chibra. The distribution event,

held in Barma village, witnessed the presence of LAHDC Councillor,

Chushul, and ex-executive councillor Konchok Stanzin.

The initiative, spearheaded by WWF-India’s Western Himalayas

Conservation Programme, aims to support local herders in protecting

their livestock from predators such as wolves, snow leopards, lynx,

and feral dogs. Rigzin Dawa, senior programme officer, WWF Western

Himalayas Conservation Programme, along with his team, led the event

to ensure effective outreach and implementation.

Councillor Chushul commended WWF-India, under the leadership of Rigzin

Dawa, for its commendable efforts and urged for continued support in

the future.

FoxLights, installed atop livestock corrals, serve as a deterrent

against nocturnal predators, significantly reducing livestock losses

and promoting coexistence between wildlife and local communities.

Meanwhile, FlashLights will aid pastoral households in navigating

pasture routes and safeguarding their livestock, enhancing both safety

and efficiency.

This large-scale distribution is part of WWF-India’s ongoing

commitment to conservation and community welfare in Ladakh. In the

coming months, WWF-India plans to implement additional initiatives,

including the installation of predator-proof corrals and further

mitigation measures to strengthen pastoral livelihoods, said

officials.

WWF-India’s sustained conservation intervention is expected to bring

long-term benefits to the pastoral communities of Ladakh.