WWF distributes tools to herders to protect livestock from predators in Ladakh

In a noteworthy step towards mitigating human-wildlife conflict in
Ladakh, WWF-India has distributed essential conflict mitigation tools,
including FoxLights and Flashlights, to 127 pastoral beneficiaries in
the cold desert wildlife sanctuary area of the Changthang region.
Those provided the tools were from the Kargyam belt, covering villages
such as Barma, Kherapulu, Sato, and Chibra. The distribution event,
held in Barma village, witnessed the presence of LAHDC Councillor,
Chushul, and ex-executive councillor Konchok Stanzin.
The initiative, spearheaded by WWF-India’s Western Himalayas
Conservation Programme, aims to support local herders in protecting
their livestock from predators such as wolves, snow leopards, lynx,
and feral dogs. Rigzin Dawa, senior programme officer, WWF Western
Himalayas Conservation Programme, along with his team, led the event
to ensure effective outreach and implementation.
Councillor Chushul commended WWF-India, under the leadership of Rigzin
Dawa, for its commendable efforts and urged for continued support in
the future.
FoxLights, installed atop livestock corrals, serve as a deterrent
against nocturnal predators, significantly reducing livestock losses
and promoting coexistence between wildlife and local communities.
Meanwhile, FlashLights will aid pastoral households in navigating
pasture routes and safeguarding their livestock, enhancing both safety
and efficiency.
This large-scale distribution is part of WWF-India’s ongoing
commitment to conservation and community welfare in Ladakh. In the
coming months, WWF-India plans to implement additional initiatives,
including the installation of predator-proof corrals and further
mitigation measures to strengthen pastoral livelihoods, said
officials.
WWF-India’s sustained conservation intervention is expected to bring
long-term benefits to the pastoral communities of Ladakh.