Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued summons to DCP New Delhi for action taken report in the matter of disclosure of the identity of the minor survivor. Some women wrestlers, including a minor girl, have alleged that Singh has sexually harassed them. In this regard two separate FIRs have been registered at PS Connaught Place including one under POCSO Act. However, the accused is yet to be arrested in the matter.

“Now, a video is being circulated on social media wherein a person claiming to be the uncle of the minor survivor has revealed the identity of the survivor which is a criminal offence as per the POCSO Act. DCW chief has noted that the accused in the matter Brij Bhushan Singh is highly influential and has not been arrested till date. The Supreme Court, considering the sensitivity of the case, and direct threat to the survivors, especially the minor one, had directed the police to provide them security,” the DCW said in a statement.

In this regard, the DCW chief has issued summons to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of New Delhi District seeking registration of FIR in the matter. The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of the accused arrested in the matter. The Commission has also asked Delhi Police to inform the reasons for not arresting the main accused Brij Bhushan Singh till date. Further, the Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the enquiry report investigating whether the accused Brij Bhushan Singh is in any way linked to the act of revealing the identity of minor survivor.

The DCW chief has asked DCP, New Delhi to appear before the Commission on June 2 along with an action taken report in the matter, the DCW said in the statement.

Maliwal said, “It is shocking that the survivor who is under constant threat and the Supreme Court has provided her security, her identity is being revealed by a person and Delhi Police is not doing anything about it. Revealing the identity of a survivor in a case registered under POCSO Act is also a criminal offence. In such a scenario, the act of revealing the minor survivor’s identity must be dealt with seriously. Delhi Police must register an FIR against the accused and he should be arrested. Further, Delhi Police should arrest the main accused Brij Bhushan Singh in the matter and should investigate his role in revealing the identity of the minor survivor.”

The women wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court and two FIRs were registered on April 28, one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl and another for sexual harassment of other complainants against WFI chief.