World today is looking at India with great confidence: Piyush Goyal

“World today is looking at India with great confidence,” said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal while addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) third edition of the exports summit on Thursday.

Speaking at the CII event, Piyush Goyal said that World today is looking at India with great confidence. This trust has developed after 8 years of painstakingly building up India’s story. Goyal noted that India’s billion-plus population is a boon for the country as it attracts a lot of companies, and brings economies of scale and opportunities for the country. Goyal said India must make quality our brand and must strive to ensure that India is associated with High-Quality products.

The Minister said that Indian Missions abroad have been asked to provide support to our exporters and help them get new opportunities and new business into those countries. He asked them to start engaging with Indian missions and seek assistance if they face any difficulty. He said CII acts as a bridge between the government and exporters and provides a platform to understand each other better. He urged CII to flag the issues faced by the industry and share suggestions with the government to properly address these issues.

Piyush Goyal also appealed to large industry players to support and handhold small players so that they can understand the benefits of Quality control orders and focus on meeting quality requirements. He further added that it is also economically prudent to provide good quality goods and services. Emphasizing that reciprocity is the way forward in international trade, Shri Goyal said India must strive for trade practices with other countries on an equal footing.

“Industry must draw learnings from the phenomenal success achieved by the IT Sector. This coupled with the Indian ecosystem which includes trust, rule of law, and a decisive, strong government will help capture larger markets. He said that Industry must not look for protectionism as it will not help it evolve to be able to meet the requirements of consumers. It must strive to focus on sectors where it has a competitive advantage. With the spirit of grasping the competitive advantage, we will be able to expand our businesses, scale up, and improve quality,” the Minister added.