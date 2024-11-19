World peace can be achieved through awakened human consciousness: Acharya Balkrishna

A national conference on the theme “The Role of Indian Philosophies in Establishing World Peace” was organized jointly by the Departments of Philosophy and Sanskrit at Patanjali University.

The conference was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna. The event featured Chief Patron Prof. Sadhvi Devpriya, Chief Guest Prof. Narayana P. from the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, and distinguished guests Dr. Anita Rajpal from Hindu College, Delhi, and Dr. Babita Sharma from Gurukul Kangri University, who shared their insights.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna emphasized that modern challenges such as wars, anger, and depression arise because the world is not acquainted with the profound knowledge of Indian sages. He stated that acquainting the world with Indian philosophy is essential for global peace.

Advertisement

Acharya Balkrishna added that inner peace in an individual directly contributes to a peaceful family, society, and ultimately the nation and the world. If every individual starts living according to Indian philosophical traditions, the world will naturally become peaceful.

Chief Guest Prof. Narayana P. remarked that the current global unrest necessitates reflecting on the relevance of Indian philosophies for world peace. He explained that human suffering often arises from attachments, as identifying with possessions leads to perceived pain when they are affected.

To counter this, he advocated detachment (asangati)—a connection with the divine. He elaborated that aligning with the divine eliminates ego and fosters peace.

Drawing from the Upanishads, he highlighted that the Creator is inherent in all creation, and recognizing the divine in everything reduces suffering. Prof. Narayana further stated that surrendering three elements—substance, knowledge, and actions—to the divine is key to establishing mental and global peace.

Dr. Anita Rajpal from Hindu College explored references from Yoga philosophy, the Vedas, Upanishads, Manusmriti, Jainism, and Buddhism, shedding light on maitri (friendship), karuna (compassion), mudita (joy), and upeksha (equanimity), emphasizing their relevance to mutual harmony and global peace. Similarly, Dr. Babita Sharma elaborated on the significant role of Indian philosophies in promoting world peace.

The event also featured a poster exhibition competition.

Jharna and research scholar Likeshwar from the Department of Philosophy secured the first position. Swami Bhavadev, Shiv Kailash, and Vardan bagged the second position, while Swami Vigyandev, Punita, Rupal, and Swami Veerthadev came third.

Prominent attendees included Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mayank Agarwal, ODL Director Prof. Satyendra Mittal, Registrar Dr. Praveen Poonia, Dr. Manohar Lal Arya, Dr. Swami Parmarthadev, Swami Arshdev, Prof. K.N.S. Yadav, Prof. A.K. Singh, Prof. Omnarayan Tiwari, Dr. Ganesh Pandya, Dr. Pragyanadev, Dr. Sanwar Singh, Dr. Vaishali, Dr. Alka, and Dr. Bhagirathi. The program was anchored by Dr. Gautam R. and coordinated by Acharya Badrinath Balleri.