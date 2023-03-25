The Indian Railways has started the construction of the rail flyover to be built in Subedarganj. A total of 112 pillars will be built for the flyover that is about three km long.

This will be the first rail flyover in the district that will pass over both the rail track and the road. The fourth line from Prayagraj Junction to Bamrauli is to be constructed by the NCR zone to increase the maximum speed of trains to 160 km per hour under the Railway’s Mission Raftaar project.

In this construction, a rail flyover is also to be built near the Subedarganj railway station. This flyover is being built for this fourth line only.

Earlier, the flyover was to be taken out over Subedarganj railway station, but now it will be taken out over the railway subway connecting Harwara to Jhalwa near NCR headquarter. In this way, this flyover will cross the Harwara-Jhalwa road as well as the main line of the Delhi-Howrah route.

After the construction of this flyover, the traffic on the main line of the junction will not have to be stopped during the operation of trains coming from Rambagh and Prayag at Prayagraj Junction and going towards Kanpur. Along with the construction of the flyover, the work of laying the 10 km long fourth line between Junction and Bamrauli has also started.

This line will be constructed parallel to platform number six of the junction, which will cross the main up and down the line of the Delhi-Howrah route through the rail flyover near the NCR headquarters and join the up loop line near Bamrauli station. The total cost of this entire project is Rs 493 crore. The railway is preparing that its construction work should be completed before Mahakumbh 2025.