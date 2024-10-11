Work fast to fulfill commitment of recruiting one lakh youths: Raj CM urges officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma exhorted the state officials to work on a mission mode to fulfill the commitment of recruiting one lakh youths in government services during this year.

Addressing officials of various departments at a meeting held Thursday at the state secretariat here, he said his government was making all-out efforts to realise dreams and aspirations of the youth and their parents.

The meeting was held to discuss various aspects of effective management and proper security arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination centres that are expected to be taken by several lakhs of examinees.

Advertisement

The past experience of paper leaks and bid for resorting to unfair means in the competitive exams also figured during the deliberations at the meeting.

Chief Minister Sharma asked the agencies, entrusted with the task of conducting such examinations, to explore ways to cut short the timeline of procedural schedule to complete the recruitment procedure in lesser time.

He also suggested that the recruitment process may be opened in batches for a smaller number of vacancies. This will facilitate examinees to have easy access to examination Centers and cause less complexities for the authorities in making the arrangements at the Centres.

A committee headed by Chief Secretary Sudhanshu Pant is also being formed to look into these issues and aspects and spell out proper strategy and approach for achieving the desired task.

Meanwhile, the government has announced that the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) common test, the competitive examination meant for recruiting teachers for the government schools in the state, would be held in the second week of January 2025.