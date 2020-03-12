Reacting on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s defection to the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, said he abandoned his ideology because he was worried about his political future.

While speaking to the reporters, Congress leaders reminded that he and Scindia had known each other since college days.

He also said, “There is a difference between what Jyotiraditya Scindia is saying and what is in his heart.”

“The reality is, he will get neither respect there, neither will the emotion in his heart get satisfaction. I have an old friendship with Jyotiraditya,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“This is a fight of ideology, clear cut. On one side is Congress and the BJP-RSS on the other. I know Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ideology, he was with me in college, I know him very well. He got worried about his political future, put his ideology in his pocket and went with the RSS,” he added.

After 18 years of political journey with the grand old Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and joined BJP yesterday. Scindia claimed that Congress has lost touch with reality and was no longer the party it used to be.

On allegations of Gandhis not giving an appointment to Scindia to meet, Congress leader said he was among those who could walk into his house anytime.

“He is the only chap in Congress who could walk into my house anytime,” he said.

It was reported that Scindia, once close to Gandhis, was unhappy with Congress since the government formation in Madhya Pradesh in 2018. Scindia was looking to grab the chief minister post in the state but he was defeated in the race by Kamal Nath.

The then Congress President Rahul Gandhi had to intervene to break peace between the two leaders.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had retweeted a photo along with the two leaders when he brought the two leaders to the truce and helped in government formation.

The two most powerful warriors are patience and time. – Leo Tolstoy pic.twitter.com/MiRq2IlrIg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2018

After joining the BJP, Scindia had launched an attack on the Congress leadership in MP, he said, “I was hurt and distressed as I was not able to serve the people in my previous organization.”

“The dream we saw for Madhya Pradesh has been shattered in 18 months,” he said.

However, Scindia didn’t mention name of any Congress leader in his address.