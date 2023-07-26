Won’t expunge their previous…”: Rajnath Singh hits out at I.N.D.I.A ahead of Oppn’s no-confidence motion

As the Opposition moved to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday hit out at the fledgling Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance saying that calling itself I.N.D.I.A alone won’t “expunge their previous actions from the collective public consciousness”.

Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister said, “The Opposition alliance has changed its name in an attempt to shed its checkered past. Renaming itself as I.N.D.I.A won’t expunge their previous actions from the collective public consciousness.” Singh added that the people will come to realise the Opposition’s ‘propaganda’ and will vote against the alliance in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

“The citizens of our country have the wisdom to decipher this propaganda and they will resoundingly reject this refurbished entity,” he added in his tweet.

Advertisement

Amid the ongoing ruckus in Parliament over the Oppositon’s demand for a discussion on the prevailing situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I.N.D.I.A was planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, sources said the Opposition parties were weighing various options, including a no-confidence motion against the Centre, as part of its demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation and a statement from PM Modi.

As both Houses reconvene at 11am on Wednesday, after yet another day of disruptions, Union Minister Jitendra Singh will make statements on the status of implementation of the Recommendations/ Observations contained in the 126th, and 127th Report of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on Demands for Grants (2023-2024) pertaining to the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also move for leave to introduce a Bill to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav will also move that the Bill further to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, as reported by the Joint Committee, be taken into consideration, according to Lok Sabha.

In Rajya Sabha, the motion for election to the council of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore will be moved.

Opposition members have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Houses, forcing repeated adjournments, since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 20.

The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the Opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting.

As many as 26 Opposition had earlier come together under the alliance, I.N.D.I.A.