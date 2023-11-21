‘Won’t dignify with an answer’: India slams ‘unwarranted’ Pak remark at UNSC meet

India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for trying to rake up the Kashmir issue during a key United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, terming the neighbouring country’s remarks “unwarranted”.

A debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Promoting Sustaining Peace through Common Development’ was going on when Pakistan’s permanent enjoy to the UN, Munir Akram, made a reference to Kashmir.

This prompted a strong reaction from the Indian side. Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN R Madhu Sudan dismissed the “unwarranted and habitual” remarks and said that he will not dignify them with an answer.

“I will take not more than a few seconds to dismiss the unwarranted and habitual remarks made by a Permanent Representative earlier against my country and I will not dignify them with a response here,” Madhu Sudan said.

Pakistan has long been raising the Kashmir issue at the UN in a bid to gain international traction. However, it has largely failed in doing so.

India has on every international forum reiterated that Kashmir is an integral part of it and will continue to remain so.

Tensions between India and Pakistan – two warring neighbours – have increased ever since the Indian government scrapped Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Pakistan has been using terror proxies to create trouble in the Valley for decades. The abrogation of the Article 370 and it’s subsequent positive effects have made it difficult for Pakistan to send terrorists into the Indian side of the Line of Control.