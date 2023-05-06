‘Women’s strength shouldn’t be ignored in Shimla civic body’

In the wake of overwhelming representation of women in the recently-held Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC), state Minister for Public Works Department Vikramaditya Singh has advocated for giving bigger responsibility to women in the civic body.

Addressing media persons after the landslide victory of his party in the civic polls, he pointed out that this time out of 34 wards 21 women councillors have reached the house, where 14 women councillors alone are from Congress and seven from BJP.

Hence, they should be given priority while assigning bigger roles in the civic body, which can either be the post of Mayor or Deputy Mayor, he said, adding that he, like Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, always believes in women’s empowerment and their participation in politics.

He said that he will take up the issue with his party, as a meeting to decide the suitable candidate for the two posts is scheduled to be held soon.

Singh thanked the people of Shimla city for a huge mandate to Congress in the elections that were fought under the chairmanship of State President of Congress Party Pratibha Singh and Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvwinder Singh Sukhu.

The people of Shimla city have endorsed the governance and work being done by the Congress government in the state in the last four months, he claimed.

He said, “Rising above party lines, efforts would be made to expedite the ongoing development works being undertaken by the civic body under Smart City. Besides, issues concerning smooth drinking water supply, parking spaces in Shimla would be taken up on priority.”

Expressing gratitude to the people of the Shimla (Rural) Assembly constituency, which he represents, he said that this time Congress has won all four seats from the constituency.

“I will personally participate in the upcoming meetings of the corporation as an MLA and would also share suggestions in the plans for the development of Shimla,” he assured.

Taking a jibe at the BJP leaders, Singh said that the BJP is unable to digest the defeat, due to which it is now finding new excuses for the defeat and is blaming the EVMs for the defeat.

Replying to a question on preparedness for the apple season, he said that instructions have been given to the officials of the Horticulture and Public Works Department to make arrangements so that the apple growers do not face any kind of inconvenience.