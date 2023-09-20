Women’s Reservation Bill: Hooda seeks quota for OBC

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday demanded the provision of reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) women along with Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe (SC-ST) in the Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) tabled in the Parliament to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and all state Legislative Assemblies.

Hooda said the Congress party has always been in favor of women’s reservation and the process of providing reservation to women was also started by Congress.

“The Congress has supported the Women’s Reservation Bill presented in Parliament, but there should also be a provision for reservation of OBC women along with SC-ST, only then will representation of all sections be ensured,” he said.

Hooda said Congress demands that women’s reservation should be implemented in the 2024 elections, instead of postponing it to the future.

“If the government wants, it can be implemented only in the coming elections. But despite being in power for nine years, BJP did not make any efforts in this direction, which makes the BJP’s intention clear,” he said.

Hooda said every section of the state is angry with the present government in Haryana as it has proved to be a failure on every front.

“This is why the public is expressing their anger in the government’s public dialogue programme. Whereas, full public support and enthusiasm is visible in the programs of Congress,” he said.

On this occasion, Hooda once again reiterated the demand from the government to start purchasing paddy and remove the ban on its export. He said farmers of the state are being forced to sell their produce below MSP because the government has not started procurement.

“They are forced to sell their crops below MSP. The farmers are already devastated by the huge losses caused by this callous and negligent attitude of the government. The farmers of the state are neither getting MSP nor compensation, during the tenure of BJP-JJP. This is the reason why the framers of the state have reached the verge of ruin. In the coming elections, they will teach a lesson to BJP-JJP by handing out a memorable defeat to the BJP-JJP government,” the Congress leader said.