Women under represented in digital economy: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday lamented the fact that women and vulnerable sections of the society in many parts of the world have less access to digital technologies, fewer opportunities to develop digital skills, and are under-represented in the digital economy.

”This divide not only limits their ability to access essential services but also perpetuates inequality. This is where the role of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) becomes crucial. As auditors, they have the unique responsibility and opportunity to ensure that digital public infrastructure is designed and implemented in a way that is inclusive and accessible to all,” she said opening the 16th Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institution (ASOSAI) Assembly, being organised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, in New Delhi.

The President said that the CAG of India plays a key role in ensuring transparency and accountability in the country’s public finance. It was not without reason that the Indian Constitution vested the office of CAG with a wide mandate and complete autonomy. She was happy to note that the office of the CAG has lived up to the expectations of the Constitution-makers. It follows a strict code of ethical and moral conduct that ensures the highest order of probity in its functioning.

She said the mandate of public sector audits has expanded beyond traditional auditing to include assessing the effectiveness of public welfare schemes and projects, ensuring that they serve all citizens equitably.

The President stated that in an increasingly technology-driven world, more and more public services are being delivered using technology. Audit, therefore, needs to keep up with technological evolution in order to be able to perform its oversight functions effectively.

She said the world today is at a critical juncture where emerging digital technologies like artificial intelligence, data analytics, machine learning and geo-spatial technology are becoming the backbone of modern governance.

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) serves as the foundation to support and enhance the functioning of the digital economy and services provided to citizens. From digital identities to e-governance platforms, DPI has the potential to revolutionise the delivery of public services and goods, making them more accessible, efficient, and inclusive.

The President said that the financial world is often beset by opaque accounting practices. In this setting, the role of independent Supreme Audit Institutions is to see that public resources are managed efficiently, effectively and with the utmost integrity. Audits and evaluations by SAIs not only safeguard public funds but also enhance public confidence in governance, she added.