Social activist Arundhati Roy on Thursday criticised the government and as she said women suffer the most in exercises like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) since many of them get married at an early age and their names are changed in documents.

Addressing a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC at Shahid Smarak in Jaipur, the Man Booker Prize winner asked protestors to remain united on the issue.

“Women suffer the most. They are married in early age and their name is changed,” Roy said. “When they have wrong name in documents or do not have documents at all, they have to face trouble,” she added.