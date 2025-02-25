Women in UN peacekeeping: MoS highlights gender diversity’s impact

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth emphasized the pivotal role of women peacekeepers in promoting sustainable peace and security during his valedictory address at the ‘Women in Peacekeeping – A Global South Perspective’ conference here on Tuesday.

The two-day event, organized by the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping in India, brought together women peacekeepers from India and 35 other countries to explore the evolving role of women in peacekeeping missions and collaborate on strategies to enhance their participation in conflict resolution.

Addressing the participants, Seth highlighted that the presence and actions of women peacekeepers are crucial in preventing and responding to gender-based violence.

He pointed out that their involvement not only supports survivors but also demonstrates the importance of gender diversity in fostering sustainable peace and security.

“Women peacekeepers contribute significantly to ensuring peacekeeping efforts are inclusive, addressing the unique needs of women and children in conflict zones,” said the minister. He also underscored India’s long-standing commitment to peacekeeping, having deployed over 2.9 lakh troops in more than 50 UN Peacekeeping Missions over seven decades.

“India’s involvement is not just about deploying forces but about enhancing capacities, preparedness, and ensuring a culturally sensitive, people-centric approach to peacebuilding,” he said.

Seth also called for unity among Global South nations to address the ever-evolving security challenges. He emphasized that shared experiences and collective wisdom must be leveraged to secure peace, prosperity, and stability across the world.

He urged the global community to prioritize inclusive, equitable, and environmentally conscious growth that benefits all nations, particularly in the context of peacekeeping.

During the conference, critical issues such as sexual exploitation and abuse within peacekeeping environments, the role of technology in improving peacekeeping operations, and opportunities for collaboration in training and capacity building were discussed.

The second day expanded on strategies for increasing the role of women peacekeepers and promoting regional cooperation in peacekeeping.

The conference concluded with an affirmation of India’s leadership in promoting inclusive peacekeeping operations, as well as its commitment to gender equality in global security and peace efforts.