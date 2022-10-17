Woman seriously injured in Delhi after Pit-bull attack on street

A woman was severely injured, after a dreaded Pit-bull dog attacked her, while she was passing through a street in the Bhalswa Dairy area in Outer North Delhi. It is alleged that the owner of the dog was present at the spot, but couldn’t save the victim who was screaming for help.

As the victim was screaming, some passersby gathered there and managed to save her from the dog. However, by the time she was rescued, the dog inflicted deep wounds on her legs and waist.

She was later admitted to a nearby hospital, where she is being treated.

A senior police official identified the victim as Sangeeta Devi (40), a resident of Kewal Park area of Azadpur and has a cloth shop in the Guru Nanak Dev Colony located in Bhalswa Dairy area.

According to a police source, the incident was of Sunday noon, when she was going to a market from her shop. On her way, a Pit-bull roaming on the street suddenly attacked her. The owner of the dog Dilbagh Singh was also present at the spot, but allegedly he was unavailable to save the woman from his dog.

A group of people came to the rescue and somehow managed to save her. She was admitted to a hospital, as she was unable to walk due to the deep wounds inflicted on the lower part of her body.

According to some local residents, the owner Dilbagh Singh often used to leave the dog open in the street without a leash (rope). Neighbours asked him many times to keep the dog tied with a rope while roaming, but he didn’t listen to anyone.

A case has been registered on the basis of the medical report of the victim and police are searching for the absconding accused.

According to a police official, the dog has been assigned to the animal team, in order to understand its behaviour of the dog. Based on the report, it will be decided whether the dog will remain with the owner or will go to the wildlife team.