A young woman is charged with sedition case as she raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at a rally in Bengaluru against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She waswhisked away from the dais as soon as she started raising pro Pakistan slogans in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The woman identified as Amulya can be seen in the viral video asking the gathered protesters to shout with her “Pakistan Zindabad” after the organisers of the event under the banner of “Save Constitution” called her to address the crowd soon after Owaisi came on the stage. Asaduddin Owaisi and two other men can be seen immediately stopping her from chanting the slogan. They also try to take the microphone away from her.

Owaisi, President of the All-India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and its 4-time Lok Sabha member from the Hyderabad constituency, condemned the activist for taking liberty to shout pro-Pakistan slogan and told the organisers to stop her from speaking. He has distanced himself and his party from the incident. Owaisi said in that he and his party was against such slogans as they are for India and proud of being Indians.

“Kya bol rahein hain aap (What are you saying)?” the AIMIM chief can be telling Amulya as she tries to speak. “The difference between Hindustan Zindabad and Pakistan Zindabad is..,” she is heard saying in the video but lots of men cut her off midway.

“When Owaisi and others tried to stop Amulya from shouting the pro-Pakistan slogan, she started chanting ‘Hindustan zindabad’. Our personnel who were at the rally for providing security, took her off the dais to control the situation even as she insisted on speaking,” news agency IANS quoted a police official as saying.

“When Amulya resisted the organisers from addressing the gathering, our policewomen had to forcibly escort from the stage and detain her in a corner,” the police official added.

Asaduddin Owaisi then while addressing the gathering said, he did not agree with the woman. “Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India,” news agency PTI quoted AIMIM MP as saying.

JD(S) corporator Imran Pasha claimed she was planted by some rival group to disrupt the event. According to him, the woman was not in the list of speakers and demanded that the police investigate the matter seriously.

Amulya was arrested soon after the event yesterday and a sedition case has bee slapped against her.

“We have registered a suo moto case against her under sections 124A(sedition), 153A&B (promoting enmity between different groups) and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration),” senior police officer B Ramesh said.

The young woman was not granted bail and sent to three-day judicial custody. Her bail plea will be taken by court on Monday.

The Karnataka BJP unit took no time and took a dig at Owaisi for the incident. It said, “Those who support Pakistan should go there forever”. It tweeted, “Anti-CAA Activist Amulya Leona shouts PAKISTAN ZINDABAD in the presence of AIMIM Chief @asadowaisi at Bengaluru. Truth is that protests against #CAA are a joint venture between Pakistan & Anti-National Forces led by @INCIndia. Those who support Pakistan should go there forever.”

