While demanding justice for the Unnao rape victim, a woman on Saturday poured suspected inflammable liquid on her minor daughter outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, the police said.

Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday while on her way to court by five accused, died on Friday night while fighting with her injuries in Safdarjung Hospital.

The incident was reportedly happened an hour after the victim’s body was taken to her village in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi after the post-mortem.

Outside the hospital, when the media persons were speaking with the people about the incident, the woman came shouting ‘we want justice’ and poured suspected inflammable substance on her minor daughter, sources said to IANS.

Meanwhile, the police rushed and saved the girl. They also took the woman along with them.

The woman was in a traumatised condition after hearing the news of the death of victim, a senior police officer said. He also said that the liquid has been sent to test its property.

