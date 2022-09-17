Woman, labourer killed in separate cases in North East Delhi

Two murders, a blind murder of a woman, and killing of a man over a dispute of sharing of work at the mandi, were reported from North East Delhi.

In the first incident a woman, aged about 22 years, was found brutally murdered in the Jafarabad area. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East District, after receiving a PCR call on Saturday morning at about 8.48 am a police team rushed to Gali Number-13, Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur, and found a woman lying dead in a pool of blood. A sharp injury was found on her neck.

The deceased is identified as Fatima, who was staying a rented accommodation with her husband Rohan Malik. Her husband was conspicuously missing from his house. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the deceased’s husband.

In the other incident reported from Mahendra Park Police Station area, a man was shot dead in Azadpur Mandi. DCP, North West Delhi District, Usha Rangnani said a man received gunshot wounds on his chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The deceased was identified as Raju, 31, a resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, who was working in the mandi as a labourer.

It came out that the deceased man was killed by one Shantu, 28, who used to work with the decease as a labourer for unloading fruit and vegetable trucks. A few days ago, they had a heated exchange over sharing work in the mandi. On Friday night, the accused, under the influence of liquor, shot Raju in his chest.

The accused Shantu has been arrested along with the weapon of offence.