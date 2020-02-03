A woman was held in captivity for a day before she was rescued by the police who arrested four people involved in the incident reported from the Thana Bhawan area of District Shamli. The woman was abducted on Sunday by the family members of a girl who had gone missing earlier as they suspected that her brother-in-law (younger brother of her husband) was behind her disappearance.

Police have arrested four persons and rescued the abducted woman from their captivity. Two accused are on the run. Circle Officer of Thana Bhawan area, Amit Saxena, while confirming of the arrests told that a case has been registered against the girl’s family members who were involved in committing the crime.

According to the CO, the girl had eloped with the brother-in-law of the woman who is from a different community last year in January but the duo returned after some time. But again they eloped a few months before and were traced. After this, the family members of the girl insisted for their marriage asking the boy for religious conversion but he refused. On the contrary, the family members of the boy also snapped ties with him after which he settled in the neighboring Panipat district of Haryana.

Four days back the girl again went missing and her family members suspected that she has again eloped with the boy. Some of the family members barged into the house of the boy on Sunday evening and abducted the boy’s elder brother’s wife. They kept her in captivity in their home demanding a safe recovery of the girl in exchange.

The matter was hence reported to the police which swung into action and ensured the safe recovery of the woman. “The boy’s family had no contact with him for over a year,” the CO said adding that the police are trying to trace the missing girl and the boy.