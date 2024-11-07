Woman inspector held for taking bribe from rape accused’s wife

A woman sub inspector posted at Outer North Delhi’s Bawana police station was arrested for allegedly taking bribe from the wife of a rape accused on the pretext of getting him anticipatory bail.

According to the police, they received a complaint on Wednesday from a woman who stated that her husband is a rape accused and SI Pooja is the investigation officer in the case. She said her husband’s bail got rejected on Tuesday.

In her complaint, she stated that she was being continuously pressurized with demand of bribes by SI Pooja in lieu of assistance in getting anticipatory bail for her husband, failure of which the officer will ensure that the person does not get bail.

She further alleged that the officer had asked her to meet a lawyer referred by her for getting bail for her husband and the lawyer demanded a fee of Rs.1.5 Lakh for this purpose. As she could not afford such a huge amount, she contacted the official who demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Unable to pay the demanded amount, the lady contacted the vigilance department and filed a complaint. After the complaint a trap was laid to catch the SI red handed.

At about 7.20 P.M on Thursday, SI Pooja called the complainant to her room located at 1st Floor of Police Station Bawana and asked for money. After discussion, she accepted the bribe money from the complainant and put the bribe money inside the pocket of her trouser.

The team then swung into action and caught SI Pooja red handed and recovered the tainted money from the pocket of her trouser and subsequently, she was arrested. A case under Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act, 1988 was also registered at Police Station Vigilance in this regard.

The vigilance team has urged the citizens to share any grievance related to misuse of authority by any police personnel, on the Vigilance Helpline Number 1064 or they can visit their office located at Barakhamba Road, Central Delhi and share their grievance in person.

