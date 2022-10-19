Woman gangraped, brutalised in captivity in Ghaziabad, found on roadside in critical condition

In a heinous case of crime, a woman was reportedly gangraped by some unidentified men for two days in captivity in Ghaziabad, UP. What was horrendous about the case is that during her ordeal, the woman was not only gangraped but also subjected to third degree brutality. She was kidnapped by the men mid-way, while returning to her home.

After the two days of ordeal, the victim was packed in a sack and thrown on the roadside in a blood curdling condition by the accused. The culprits had inserted an iron rod in her private parts causing serious internal injuries.

The woman was recovered in a critical condition by the Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday morning and has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. The condition of the woman is said to be still critical.

The police have nabbed four accused involved in the case so far and search for the fifth one is on. During initial investigation, it came out that both the victim and the accused are known to each other and they have had a dispute over a property for some time.

According to a police source, the 38-year-old victim is a resident of Nand Nagri area of Delhi. She is said to be living separately from her husband along with her two daughters.

As stated by her relative, she went to her brother’s house located in the Nandgram area of Ghaziabad on October 16, for a birthday party. After the party, her brother dropped her to a bus stop on the main road.

As she was looking for an auto for her home, four people in a Scorpio car reached there and kidnapped her at gunpoint. She was taken to a house, where another man joined them. The victim was allegedly kept as hostage in the house and gang-raped for two days.

The victim was raped several times by all the accused and was physically assaulted. The amount of torture the woman was subjected to can be gauged from the fact that the accused inserted an iron rod in her private part, only to leave her with serious internal injuries.

After torturing her for two days, the accused tied her both hands and legs and abandoned her on the roadside of Ashram Road, stuffed in a jute sack in bleeding condition.

On the information, the Ghaziabad police recovered the victim on Tuesday at around 3.30 am, and rushed her to a hospital in critical condition.

According to the Doctors, the victim is kept under observation in the hospital and her condition is stable at present.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the NandGram Police Station of Ghaziabad and four accused have been arrested in the matter. Five men have been named in the FIR including Dinu, Shahrukh, Javed, Dhola and Aurangzeb. Further investigation in the matter is being carried out.